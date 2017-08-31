Over the River & Through the Woods

Event time: Sept. 7-24.

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn't mean his family isn't still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his beloved (but annoying) grandparents every Sunday for dinner. When he announces that he's been offered a dream job that will take him away, the news doesn't sit so well. How could he betray his family's love to move to Seattle, for a job? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best to stop him, and that includes inviting to dinner the lovely--and single--Caitlin O'Hare.

Price: Adults – $21.00 Seniors – $18.00 Child – $10.50 (12 and under) Groups of 15 or more – $16 Value Nights (September 7 and 13) – $10.50 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (September 23) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM