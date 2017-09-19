Event time: 5:30pm

In Milwaukee we have so many outdoor music events that it’s easy to begin taking them for granted. The organizers of Rock The Burbs, however, acknowledge that outside the city limits live music events aren’t nearly as common. That’s why they created their organization, with the dual goals of bringing live music to their community and also raising money to combat childhood cancer. In addition to music from The Weeks, Austin Plaine, No No Yeah Okay and the Lucy Chamberlain Band, there will be food trucks, beers and cocktails, and children’s activities, this latest event includes a talent competition for performers 18 and under. Advance tickets are $20 for adults; kids get in free.