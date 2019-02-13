S.I.N. Speed Dating

JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINES DAY!

Bring your girlfriends & mates for a fun night of socializing, laughter, romance, and possibly a start of something new!

Sign up for $15 per person, getting you 2 free featured drinks, and entrance into a fun cocktail competition with prizes!

For the cocktail competition, 3 guys and 3 girls have the opportunity to make their own cocktails to entice the Speed Dating attendees. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes available with the 1st place getting two tickets to our Jameson & Guinness Dinner on March 11th.

This is a casual, social get together, to chat and hopefully find a connection with someone local!