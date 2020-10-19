Social Justice March from Kenosha to Milwaukee

March from Kenosha to Milwaukee to demand social justice in our communities, unify southeastern Wisconsin in our fight for equality, and call upon our community members to use their voices in the streets and at the ballot box.

March, drive, or bike with us from Kenosha to Milwaukee and join us as we rally in Red Arrow Park at 6pm. We rally to demand our elected officials end police violence and racial oppression in our communities. Hear from local activists, elected officials, faith leaders, and the families of those affected by police violence, including Maria Hamilton and Justin Blake.

Purpose of Event:

We Kenoshans have shown incredible strength and dedication to our community in the last several weeks. On October 20, 2020 we will bring together people from all around Southeastern Wisconsin in a march from Kenosha to Milwaukee to assert our unity, demand justice for our communities and call upon everyone to vote and vote early.

Event Hosts:

Peace in the Streets Kenosha, Inc

African Emergency Relief Foundation (AERF)

Leaders of Kenosha (LOK)

We are Kenosha-based and Kenosha-led organizations dedicated to community support, civic engagement, justice, and access to resources. We work to empower and engage African descendants and their communities in the way they live, work, and learn so they are able to achieve total excellence. We have hosted all the events posted by this page, and we will continue to work for our community!

Event Co-Hosts:

Justin Blake

Fight for $15

All of Us or None of Us WI

Ways to “March":

All participants are welcome to join for all or part of the march. Marchers, drivers, bikers, cyclists, skaters, and more are welcome. We will have cars and an RV available for people to take breaks from walking if they are able to join for the entire march but not walk the entire way.

Sign up to volunteer here:

https://docs.google.com/.../180avqdj12tIPkjn0vGQLhP7.../edit

Funds can be sent to Cashapp for this march: $AERFOUNDATION

Contact: erica.ness@aerfoundation.org for more information.