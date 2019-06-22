Summer Soulstice Music Festival

Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more.

2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC LINEUP

It’s all about the music of Milwaukee. We’ve got the local top talent, different sounds and different vibes throughout the festival—making Summer Soulstice Milwaukee's #1 Local Music Festival!

West Stage

Murray Stage

East Stage