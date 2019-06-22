Summer Soulstice Music Festival

East North Ave E North Ave and Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more.

2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC LINEUP

It’s all about the music of Milwaukee. We’ve got the local top talent, different sounds and different vibes throughout the festival—making Summer Soulstice Milwaukee's #1 Local Music Festival!

West Stage


1 p.m. - Racing Pulses
2:30 p.m. - Telethon
4 p.m. - Brown's Crew
5:30 p.m. - For the Culture
7:00 p.m. - Higher Education Records
8:30 p.m. - Hot and Dirty Brass Band
10:00 p.m. - B~Free

Murray Stage


1 p.m. - Benny P Trio
2:30 p.m. - Versio Curs
4 p.m. - Zach Pietrini
5:30 p.m. - Bryan Cherry
7 p.m. - Soulfoot Mombits
8:30 p.m. - Bootleg Bessie
10 p.m. - Chicken Wire Empire

East Stage


1 p.m. - Golden Grenades
2:30 p.m. - Luxi
4 p.m. - Nickel and Rose
5:30 p.m. - Surgeons In Heat
7 p.m. - Dana Coppa
8:30 p.m. - Listening Party
10 p.m. - Lex Allen

Info

East North Ave E North Ave and Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
