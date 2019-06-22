Summer Soulstice Music Festival
East North Ave E North Ave and Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more.
2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC LINEUP
It’s all about the music of Milwaukee. We’ve got the local top talent, different sounds and different vibes throughout the festival—making Summer Soulstice Milwaukee's #1 Local Music Festival!
West Stage
1 p.m. - Racing Pulses 2:30 p.m. - Telethon 4 p.m. - Brown's Crew 5:30 p.m. - For the Culture 7:00 p.m. - Higher Education Records 8:30 p.m. - Hot and Dirty Brass Band 10:00 p.m. - B~Free
Murray Stage
1 p.m. - Benny P Trio 2:30 p.m. - Versio Curs 4 p.m. - Zach Pietrini 5:30 p.m. - Bryan Cherry 7 p.m. - Soulfoot Mombits 8:30 p.m. - Bootleg Bessie 10 p.m. - Chicken Wire Empire
East Stage
1 p.m. - Golden Grenades 2:30 p.m. - Luxi 4 p.m. - Nickel and Rose 5:30 p.m. - Surgeons In Heat 7 p.m. - Dana Coppa 8:30 p.m. - Listening Party 10 p.m. - Lex Allen
