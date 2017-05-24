Sunset Playhouse presents: Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None"

Event time: June 1-June 18.

Eight guests who have never met each other (or their apparently absent host and hostess) are lured to an island. Throw in two house servants and you have ten guilty strangers, marooned. One by one, each is accused of murder; one by one they begin to die, each demise followed by one little toy soldier falling from the mantel until there were none. Agatha Christie was the mistress of the carefully laid clue, the chance remark, the sleight of hand, shadowy corners, and the joy of suspense. Who will be next?

Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Child (12 and under) – $10 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Value Nights (June 1 and 7) – $10.00 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (June 17) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.