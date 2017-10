No Middle Ground Worship Center, Inc. is a non-denominational church and is proud to announce the musical stage play "The Rapture," directed by Evaughn High and music director Jermaine Rideout. The play is a dramatization of the second coming of Christ through narration, lead by Mario J. Brown. Pastor John High is a music educator in the Wauwatosa School District and graduate of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and he will celebrate Black History month at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts by being featured as a saxophonist .The story is a web of songs woven in dialogue delivered through individuals who have experienced difficult places in life including a fake church. The church mother, Lynnell Fair, can't overcome life's challenges rearing her children. The pimp played by T Dot Kingsby (Actor, Comedian) and the two ladies of the night, one in which Milwaukee is familiar with, Ms Cuts (Comedian) and entrepreneur hair stylist will depict a spellbinding performance as she decides that she doesn't want to be left behind when Christ returns. The Rapture a creative original work adapted from "What Will the Rapture Be Like."