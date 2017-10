×

Whetheror not you’re familiar with rapper-producer Travis Scott, you’ve likely heardhis work before. In addition to topping charts in 2016 with his sophomoreeffort, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,which features collaborations with Young Thug, The Weeknd and Toro y Moi, amongothers, Scott has produced tracks for music industry gods like Kanye West andRihanna. He’s in the middle of what’s been an eventful tour. Earlier this month,he was arrested after an Arkansas concert for disorderly conduct, inciting ariot and endangering the welfare of a minor; then on Sunday, he set a worldrecord for performing the same song, “Goosebumps,” a mind-numbing 15 times in arow, breaking Kanye West and Jay Z’s old record (they once played a song 12times in a row).