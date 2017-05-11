Off the Wall Theatre presents: Titus Andronicus

Event time: June 14-June 25. Curtain Times Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm

Are you ready for this?

A play by William Shakespeare that you will never ever forget.

At a production at the Globe Theatre in London a few years ago, so overwhelming and powerful was the show, that at many performances people in the audience fainted.

The play that was Shakespeare's most popular in his lifetime but seldom done since.

A Play with new political power and meaning.

A play that challenges the very rituals and beliefs of our lives.

A play about family, revenge, war, religion, madness and love.

Off The Wall Theatre presents

William Shakespeare's

Titus Andronicus

It's as if Quentin Tarantino wrote his version of King Lear!

Price: All Seats $25. For info: (414) 484-8874 OR www.offthewalltheatre.com