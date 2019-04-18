Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary

The Wicked Hop in the Third Ward celebrates its 15th anniversary with a weekend of events and specials. The festivities kick off Thursday with a 4 p.m. “Margarita Social,” featuring a complimentary pig roast with side dishes starting at 5 p.m., followed by music from Wicked Hop mainstays E.Rich, DJ Why B and DJ Madhatter in the Jackalope Lounj at 8 p.m. The celebration continues Friday with a giant, custom ice sculpture and specialty drinks and specials, then with Saturday and Sunday brunch services where the restaurant will be giving away free mimosas every 15 minutes.