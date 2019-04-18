Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary

Google Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00

The Wicked Hop 345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Wicked Hop in the Third Ward celebrates its 15th anniversary with a weekend of events and specials. The festivities kick off Thursday with a 4 p.m. “Margarita Social,” featuring a complimentary pig roast with side dishes starting at 5 p.m., followed by music from Wicked Hop mainstays E.Rich, DJ Why B and DJ Madhatter in the Jackalope Lounj at 8 p.m. The celebration continues Friday with a giant, custom ice sculpture and specialty drinks and specials, then with Saturday and Sunday brunch services where the restaurant will be giving away free mimosas every 15 minutes.

Info

The Wicked Hop 345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
Google Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wicked Hop 15th Anniversary - 2019-04-18 16:00:00