Event time: 8pm

William Singe

& Alex Aiono

Wednesday, February 15

Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

Since striking out on his own, former X Factor Australia finalist William Singe has collected over 200 million combined views on his Facebook and YouTube uploads, sold over 100,000 singles on iTunes, and embarked on a 45-date international tour as a headlining act with a number of dates sold out in advance.