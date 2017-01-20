William Singe & Alex Aiono
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
William Singe
& Alex Aiono
Wednesday, February 15
Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm
Turner Hall Ballroom
Since striking out on his own, former X Factor Australia finalist William Singe has collected over 200 million combined views on his Facebook and YouTube uploads, sold over 100,000 singles on iTunes, and embarked on a 45-date international tour as a headlining act with a number of dates sold out in advance.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance