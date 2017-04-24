Wine & Cuts Reception

Event time: 5p - 7p

WINE & CUTS TASTING

FRIDAY APRIL 28 | 5 - 7PM

$50 + TAX & GRATUITY

Join us to sample delicious cuts hand-selected and prepared by our chefs, and taste award-winning wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle.

the Cuts

Mole-Marinated Chuck Flap with Chimichurri

Tri-Tip Steak with Blue Cheese Sauce

Chocolate-Espresso Rubbed Bistro Filet

Braised Pork Cheek Fagioli

Braided Local Artisian Pork Osso Bucco

the Wines

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Eroica Riesling

Northstar Merlot

Tenet "The Pundit" Syrah

Intrinsic Cabernet

SM Columbia Valley Cabernet

