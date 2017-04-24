Wine & Cuts Reception
Milwaukee ChopHouse 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 5p - 7p
WINE & CUTS TASTING
FRIDAY APRIL 28 | 5 - 7PM
$50 + TAX & GRATUITY
Join us to sample delicious cuts hand-selected and prepared by our chefs, and taste award-winning wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle.
the Cuts
Mole-Marinated Chuck Flap with Chimichurri
Tri-Tip Steak with Blue Cheese Sauce
Chocolate-Espresso Rubbed Bistro Filet
Braised Pork Cheek Fagioli
Braided Local Artisian Pork Osso Bucco
the Wines
Chateau Ste. Michelle
Eroica Riesling
Northstar Merlot
Tenet "The Pundit" Syrah
Intrinsic Cabernet
SM Columbia Valley Cabernet
Price: 50