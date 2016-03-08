Film Clips: 10 Cloverfield Lane and More

10 Cloverfield Lane PG-13

Following a terrible car accident, a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) awakens in the underground fortress of a doomsday prepper (John Goodman). Although he warns her that an apocalyptic chemical attack has left the outside world uninhabitable, she decides to escape in order to see for herself. Typical of a J.J. Abrams production, we wait for what seems an eternity before the promised monster appears. When it finally arrives—in all its IMAX glory—it’s a case of too little, too late. (Lisa Miller)

The Brothers Grimsby R

A soccer fanatic and welfare dad to 10 or 11 kids, Norman “Nobby” Butcher (Sacha Baron Cohen) goes in search of his long lost baby brother and finds he’s grown into a suave, MI6 superspy named Sebastian (Mark Strong). Obsessed with rebuilding their brotherly bond, Nobby shadows the spy’s every move, predictably putting them both in peril. Bodily functions and homophobic humor are on frequent display here as Cohen displays a love of being filmed in his knickers—and a pot belly that has him looking more and more like Will Ferrell’s English cousin. (L.M.)

The Young Messiah PG-13

Jesus Christ is a mere 7-year-old when he and his family depart Egypt to return to their hometown of Nazareth. As the lad grows into his religious identity, he and his family search for a fuller understanding of his divine nature and purpose. Unfortunately, the lad is spotted by a Roman centurion (Sean Bean) who fears Christ’s arrival and looms over the angelic boy like an evil uncle. Made with Easter in mind, Sony believes this Christian-themed movie will do what so many coming before have failed to do—make the studio some money. (L.M.)