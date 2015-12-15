Film Clips 12.15.15

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip PG

Alvin, Simon and Theodore are determined to stop their guardian, Dave, from proposing to his new girlfriend. The stakes are high because the chipmunks want Dave (Jason Lee) all for themselves and the new girlfriend’s teen son secretly tortures and taunts them. In three days, Dave and his girlfriend will meet in Miami, and that’s when the rodents believe he will pop the question. But, what if the ’munks are wrong? This is the fourth movie in a franchise that leaves most adults’ ears ringing but also rings up big box office receipts for Fox Studios. (Lisa Miller)

Sisters R

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey portray a pair of 40-something sisters who have yet to grow up. Katie (Fey) is an unemployed beautician, living with mom and dad (Dianne Wiest and James Brolin), while her sister Maura (Poehler) is a newly divorced, insecure career woman. Maura arrives after their parents order the girls to clean out their childhood bedrooms because the house is being sold in favor of a small condominium. Upset by this turn of events, the sisters attempt to ruin the house sale by throwing a wild party for their old high school friends and new acquaintances, but what they discover is their deeply felt bond to one another in this R-rated comedy that conjures its share of juvenile funny. (L.M.)