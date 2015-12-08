Film Clips 12.8.15

In the Heart of the Sea PG-13

Now an old man, Thomas Nickerson (Brendan Gleeson), a surviving crewman, recounts the tale of the ill-fated Essex for Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw), who goes on to write Moby Dick . Although the first and second mates (Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy) protest, the ship’s inexperienced captain sets a course for dangerous waters in pursuit of a great white whale. They find the beast, which soon smashes their ship, forcing the survivors into three small craft. Many die from injuries, thirst and starvation, while others cannibalize the dead. Frequently brutal and sometimes harrowing, the film lacks the insight required to transport it to loftier heights. (Lisa Miller)