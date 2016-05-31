Film Clips 6.2

Me Before You PG-13

Classes initially collide then happily mesh when working-class Brit Louisa (Emilia Clarke) is hired as a companion for upper-crust Will Traynor (Sam Claflin). Wheelchair bound after a tragic accident, Will has an impending assisted suicide date in Switzerland. That changes when his enthusiasm for life is renewed by Louisa’s curiosity and optimism. Soon the pair share “adventures” together and love blossoms. But wait! This sappy tearjerker, adapted by Jojo Moyes from her own novel, won’t let them enjoy it for long. After all, that perfect sort of love simply cannot last. (Lisa Miller)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping R

Conner4Real (Andy Samberg) is an ex-boy band member turned solo singer-rapper when his popularity tanks due to his lousy second album. Inspired by the trials of Justin Bieber, this comedy seeks to mine laughs from the notion of a completely un-self-aware megastar. There’s potential in the subject matter, but Conner4Real is far closer to being a Moron4Real than he is to being entertaining. A successful mockumentary needs us to laugh with it. We’re not likely to, nor is it sufficiently funny to laugh at it. Take a look at the trailer (difficult to get through), and then imagine another hour and half of that. (L.M.)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows: 3D PG-13

The half-billion-dollar box office take of the first TMNT movie made this sequel inevitable. Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael are Mutant Ninja Turtles living in NYC’s sewers while serving as vigilante crime fighters. Since they’re teenagers, the quartet naturally prefers pizza to all other foods. In this chapter, they battle super-villain Shredder (Brian Tee) and his mutants—a rhinoceros and a warthog known as Bebop and Rocksteady. The turtles, aided by a few human friends, must also deal with Krang (Brad Garrett)—a blobby villain from an alternate dimension who seeks to permanently open up a portal to our world so he can wreak havoc here. One version of “just punishment” would send this movie to Krang’s alternate dimension where he’d be forced to watch it over and over again. (L.M.)