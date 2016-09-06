Film Clips 9.8

Cheeseheads: The Documentary

Maybe he was hankering for home and maybe it was triggered by encountering a sea of red Badger fans at the Rose Bowl—either way, Wisconsin expatriate John Mitchell decided to make a documentary on the Badger State. A cheeky yet sincere love letter to Wisconsin, Cheeseheads: The Documentary begins by wondering about the term “cheesehead.” It’s actually a synonym for blockhead, and probably began its current usage as an insult hurled by Bears fans. However, Wisconsinites turned the abuse on its head and embraced it with pride. The pride of place displayed by Mitchell’s documentary extends from Packer games and cheese curds (he films inside a factory) to the state’s famed work ethic (more factories) and the progressive Wisconsin Idea (vintage footage of Robert La Follette). Lots of state CEOs and entrepreneurs are interviewed, including Craig Culver and Mark Lutz of West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe. (David Luhrssen)

John Mitchell will be on hand for a screening 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Discovery World Digital Theater. There will be an after-screening party. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to the Discovery World Annual Fund. There will also be a Packers game-day screening, Sunday, Sept. 11, outdoors (think tailgate) at Drink Wisconsinbly Pub & Grub, 135 E. National Ave.

Sully PG-13

Clint Eastwood directs an unfussy account of circumstances leading commercial airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) to improvise by landing his crippled plane in the Hudson River. Depicting the crash in six different ways, Sully’s story focuses on the NTSB’s (National Transportation Safety Board) investigation and subsequent grueling interrogation of Sully and copilot Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart). When a flock of Canada geese strike Sully’s aircraft shortly after its takeoff from La Guardia in 2009, the pilot learns both engines are severely crippled. Though Sully’s decisions saved everyone’s lives, the NTSB remains unconvinced he chose the right course of action. Back home, Sully’s wife Lorrie (Laura Linney), encourages her modest husband to stick to his guns, and know he did all he could and then some. (Lisa Miller)

When the Bough Breaks PG-13

A successful professional couple, John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) feel a child will complete their family. With Laura unable to conceive, they hire beautiful Anna (Jaz Sinclair), as their surrogate—but as Anna’s pregnancy progresses, her mental state deteriorates into a dangerous fixation on John. Attempting to create tension from its Fatal Attraction plot, the film scripts Anna to suddenly materialize (wearing sexy undergarment ensembles) before a disbelieving John. When this strategy fails to win his love, there are always razor blades, knives, and surprise midnight visits to John and Laura’s bedroom. (L.M.)

The Wild Life PG

A Macaw parrot named Mak (voice of David Howard) lives with his friends, a tapir named Rosie (Laila Berzins), echidna Epi (Sandy Fox), kingfisher Kiki (Lindsay Torrance) and chameleon Carmello (Colin Metzger) on a tropical island paradise. When Robinson Crusoe (Yuri Lowenthal) crashes on its shore, Mak cozies up to the sailor in hopes of leaving to see the world. Though the fun-loving animals cause Crusoe a fair share of trouble, they also help him to defend the island against a pair of nefarious housecats (Debi Tinsley and Jeff Doucette). Made by 3D-savvy Belgian animation studio nWave, this Robinson Crusoe retelling overdubs its original European voices with Americans for a stateside release. (L.M.)