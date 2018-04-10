Film Clips: Apr. 12, 2018

× Expand Truth or Dare

CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival

Offering a dozen diverse films—from Oscar winners to dramas and from comedies to family-oriented fare—Marcus Theatres invites you to not only see the films but also to partake in “a variety of cultural activities the whole family will enjoy,” says Marcus chairman, president and CEO Rolando Rodriguez. The South Shore Cinema will host a Selena Celebration (that is, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez) in observation of the late ground-breaking singer’s birthday, featuring a Selena look-alike contest, salsa dancing from Danceworks and a screening of Jennifer Lopez’s 1997 feature film bio of the late phenom. And those are just some of day one’s events! (John Jahn)

April 13-15 at various times and locations. For more information, call 844-363-2840 or visit marcustheatres.com.

Rampage (Rated PG-13)

Warner Bros. laid the foundation for this adaptation of the video game when, in 2009, they paid $33 million for the rights to Midway Games. Here we meet Dwayne Johnson as primatologist Davis Okoye, having raised orphaned gorilla George to silverback maturity. Okoye is shocked to learn that George, along with a wolf and a crocodile, have been covertly subjected to genetic experimentation that causes the captive animals to grow both gigantic and overly aggressive. Breaking free, the creatures set about destroying Chicago. Determined to save George, the primatologist seeks an antidote while spewing the one-liners Johnson is known for. (Lisa Miller)

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (Rated PG)

This World War I animated saga centers around Stubby, a stray dog joining the Connecticut National Guard’s infantry regiment as its mascot. The regiment (along with its bull terrier mutt) goes to France in 1917, fighting valiantly on the Western Front. The 102nd then goes to free Seicheprey, a French village overrun by the German Army. French soldier Gaston Baptiste (voiced by Gerard Depardieu) provides guidance and friendship to the regiment, which sustains high casualties. The regiment’s spirits are raised by loyal Stubby, whose exploits are revealed in letters written by Cpl. Robert Conroy (Logan Lerman) to his sister, Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter). A bloody war makes an odd animated film subject, but the story focuses on Stubby’s heroic acts. (L.M.)

Truth or Dare (Rated PG-13)

A group of teen friends playing Truth or Dare find a grisly force stalking any player refusing his or her dare, or failing to tell the exact truth. The plot resembles Final Destination as, one by one, doomed players fall victim to bizarre, seemingly unavoidable, fatal accidents. An unintentionally goofy effect occurs moments prior to dying, when a player is afflicted by a distorted grin (reportedly based on Willem Dafoe’s toothy smile) and coal-black eyes. Laughable rather than frightening, the film’s Friday the 13th release date pleads for teen patronage, but Universal will find they’re too smart for this silly film. (L.M.)