Film Clips: April 25, 2019

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13)

Picking up where Avengers: Infinity War left off, the surviving Avengers seek a way to restore the universe, after it was partially destroyed by the villainous Thanos (voice and motion capture of Josh Brolin). The Quantum Realm, where time is irrelevant, will come into play, meaning that at least some of the Avengers, killed in the preceding chapter, will reappear. Evans and Hemsworth each earned $15 million for this film, while Robert Downey Jr. has stated he will continue to play Iron Man, though his contractual obligation to do so ended with this film. Anticipation reached unprecedented heights for the final chapter of the 22-film series.

Italian Film Festival

Italy has been a hub for film culture and cinematic innovation since the silent age. This year’s Italian Film Festival features seven recent films from that country, none of them previously seen on big screens in Milwaukee. They include comedies about relationships and cooking, dramas about art and missing children, a short film program and a documentary on the environmental damage done to a military firing range.

April 26-28, UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

For the fifth year, the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival brings films with an Islamic perspective to a big screen in our city. This year’s films include Midnight Traveler, a documentary about an Afghan filmmaker marked for death by the Taliban; Same God, about evangelical Christian Islamophobia; This is Home, on Syrian refugees arriving in the U.S.; and Soufra, about a refugee in Beirut who becomes a successful entrepreneur. The necessity for MMFF’s messages has only grown during the past five years.

April 25-28, Oriental Theatre.