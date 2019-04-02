Film Clips: April 4, 2019

The Best of Enemies (Rated PG-13)

Adapted from the Osha Gray Davidson novel, The Best of Enemies is based on an unlikely friendship between black civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) and Ku Klux Klansman C. P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell). In the early 1960s, they are on opposite sides of school desegregation in Durham, N.C. However, after co-chairing a series of community meetings, the pair came to realize they have more in common than either imagined. Highlighting our ability to overcome stereotypes and prejudice brings hopefulness to this story that also depicts the cruel treatment ignorance inspires. (Lisa Miller)

Pet Sematary (Rated R)

Mainly a remake of the 1989 chiller, this Stephen King adaptation deviates just enough. Louis and Rachel Creed (Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, respectively) move with their two young children and the family cat to Maine’s countryside. When the cat suddenly dies, neighbor Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) reveals that burying the cat in the graveyard labeled “Pet Sematary” will cause it to be resurrected. The cat returns, but it’s different. Undeterred, when one of his children dies, Louis buries the child there as well; the child returns—with a much darker personality. While the characters are underdeveloped, the film has scares that can also be amusing. (L.M.)

Shazam! PG-13

This sly adaptation resonates with the 1940s mindset, a time when “Shazam!” was the most popular DC comic book. The updated story follows 14-year-old foster kid Billy (Asher Angel), magically given powers by wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou). Billy transforms into a spandex-clad 35-year-old superhero by saying “Shazam!” and can then fly, repel bullets and shoot lightning from his hands. Still a child inside, the adult world is confusing to Billy, especially when a supervillain (Mark Strong)—accompanied by the Seven Deadly Sins (in CGI)—arrives determined to destroy Shazam. Witty and joke-laden, the film’s few dark scenes feel out of place. (L.M.)

Twisted Dreams Horror Festival

Milwaukee’s Twisted Dreams Horror Festival returns to the Times Cinema with feature-length films, short film programs, live music, panel discussions, gore, humor and more. Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt will be the recipient of the 2019 Backbone of Wisconsin Horror Award in recognition for his efforts to keep horror a thriving genre in Wisconsin. Also included in this year’s festival is the Twisted Wisconsin Short program and Joe Bob Briggs’ one-man show, “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood,” which uses 200 clips and stills to review the history of rednecks in America as told through the classics of both grindhouse and mainstream movies. (Blaine Schultz)

April 4-7 at Times Cinema, 5906 W. Vliet St.