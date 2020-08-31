Film Clips: Aug. 31, 2020

× Expand I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix, 2020)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Streaming on Netflix, September 4)

Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this adaptation of Iain Reid’s 2016 psychological horror novel. Jessie Buckley portrays a depressed young woman, disappointed she's agreed to meet Jake’s (Jesse Plemons) parents, the newish boyfriend shed rather break up with. After a long drive to his family farm, she discovers that Jakes parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis), randomly change age, as do the photographs hanging on their wall. The young woman (never named) questions the nature of time while the film examines universes created by various films. On more than one occasion, the couple debate the merits of unconventional flicks such as John Cassavetes’ A Woman Under the Influence. Neither a standard horror nor drama, it’s a nightmare the young woman wishes to leave.

Mulan (Streaming on Disney+, September 4)

Set in the fifth century, Chinese legend features Mulan (Liu Yifei), the daughter of an aging, ailing soldier. Terrified for her father when the emperor orders him to join the fight against foreign invaders, Mulan cuts her hair and lowers her vocal pitch, to appear male and take Dad’s place. She masters the rigorous training and arduous military lifestyle, all while protecting her true identity and nurturing a heroic nature. Despite formidable accomplishments, Mulan’s secret is discovered by a sorceress in the emperor’s employ. Since Disney’s 1998 animated Mulan was a smash hit, the studio created this live-action version. Liberties are taken, but this account is filled with tense war action that earns its PG-13 rating. Cast as the emperor, Jet Li initially turned down the role due to the script and pay. However, his daughters launched a campaign that changed his mind.

