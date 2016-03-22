Film Clips: Batman V Superman and More

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 3D PG-13

Following Superman’s questionable deeds, Batman (Ben Affleck) leaves Gotham for Metropolis in order to stop the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) from doing as he likes. While Batman and Superman get busy sizing up one another’s muscles and fighting techniques, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) threatens to bring down the world with his evil creation, Doomsday. Can our superheroes patch things up in time to save humanity? We dare to hope since they are helped by Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg. Why should X-Men and the Avengers have all the multi-superhero fun? At long last, audiences glimpse the dawning of Justice League in this production costing Warner Bros. Studio a super $400 million.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 PG-13

Nia Vardalos penned this sequel to her runaway 2002 hit. Eighteen years into Toula (Vardalos) and Ian’s (John Corbett) marriage, their daughter is applying to far away colleges to escape Toula’s meddling Greek family. While upset to lose her baby, Toula’s attention is riveted when her mother, Maria (Lainie Kazan), learns that a technical error means she and Toula’s father were never legally wed. Enjoying newfound status as a fallen woman, Toula’s mom threatens to leave things as they are, but the family’s having none of it.