Film Clips: December 14, 2023

Wonka

Wonka

(In Theaters Dec. 15)

This prequel to Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory imagines the obstacles young Willy encounters when first attempting to go into the chocolate production business. Directed by Paul King and rated 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the colorful production stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy. Set somewhere in the late 1800s, we learn that Willy’s chocolatiering dream was passed on to him by his late mother (Sally Hawkins), frequently seen here in flashback. Having perfected his irresistible candy to also confer magical effects on its consumers, Willy hits London’s Galleries Gourmet, an elite mall. Here, the city’s three reigning confectioners sell expensive concoctions exclusively to the wealthy.

The villainous cartel’s ringleader is Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), its upper-class snob is Fickelgruber (Matthew Baynton), and its pompous moron is Prodnose (Matt Lucas). Discovering Willy intends to sell the marvelous chocolate at affordable prices, the trio enlist the corrupt Chief of Police (Keegan-Michael Key), to get rid of the interloper. Meanwhile, Willy captures a nocturnal robber who happens to be an aristocratic Oompa-Loompa, with orange skin and a green page-boy (Hugh Grant). Willy enlists the robber’s help and gathers other talented, but downtrodden conspirators (including those played by Olivia Colman and Calah Lane) to help him overcome the dastardly forces stacked against him. Geared toward youngsters, the film’s villains talk a good game but inflict little harm. Willy’s goodness is showcased in his actions, dialog and songs that include two from the 1971 movie, beloved by several generations. (Lisa Miller)

×

Robin Hood / The Black Pirate

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

Hollywood’s medieval English outlaw is probably best remembered for Errol Flynn’s 1938 Technicolor romp through the woods of Nottingham, but he was preceded by ’ 1922 Robin Hood. Like Flynn, Fairbanks was a masterful cinematic swashbuckler who loved derring-do. The silent film version of this archetypal tale of an insider-turned-fighter for justice was well made with painted backdrops and a cast of many hundreds to cheer (unheard) the spectacles of jousting and the fanfare of medieval governance. Robin Hood is paired on the new Blu-ray with Fairbanks’ 1922 movie, The Black Pirate. (David Luhrssen)

×

Angel Baby

(Limited Theatrical Release and Streaming on VOD, on Dec. 15)

This thriller combines the remote-cabin and haunted-house horror themes in a production helmed by first time feature director, Douglas Tait. Also an actor known primary for playing monsters (he was Jason in Freddy Vs. Jason), Tait took the opportunity to cast his wife, Isabel Cueva, in the starring role. She portrays Val, who along with husband Justin (Dan Thiel), decides to move a mountain cabin after the loss of their unborn twins. Justin works during the day, leaving Val to greet creepy local Chris Browning (Frank Scathrowe) when he arrives at her door to make strange insinuations about the history of her house. Soon enough, she senses someone is watching her, and turns up a shocking surprise when she researches the local news. Justin tries to calm her down, but before long, even he must admit that the weird goings on can’t be explained away. Nicely filmed on its presumably small budget, the film appears to contain a few scares. (Lisa Miller)