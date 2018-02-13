Film Clips: Feb. 15, 2018

× Expand Photograph by Kwaku Alston MOTHERLAND_EW_Spread.40.fin.JPG

Black Panther PG-13

Stan Lee created the first mainstream black superhero, Marvel’s Black Panther, in 1966. He’s reminiscent of Batman, but sleeker. Panther’s alter ego is African king, T’Challa, ruler of fictional Wakanda. T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) surrounds himself with loyal female generals who debate weighty issues and have T’Challa’s back. Co-written by director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther’s fictional universe is immersed in philosophical ideas. The screenplay is packed with fun, showcasing action, gadgets and technological wizardry. (Lisa Miller)

Early Man PG

In an effort to keep the peaceful valley they call home, the Stone Age tribe of Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) challenges Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) and Bronze Age City, the latter’s sprawling metropolis, to a soccer match. Creator Nick Park, re-embracing his Wallace and Gromit roots, returns to hand-rendered characters with Chiclet teeth. Jokes complement Parks’ stop-and-go animation. Dug’s animal sidekick is the brainy one, while it’s up to Bronze-Age girl Goona (Maisie Williams) to coach the knuckle-headed caveman team. Giggle-worthy accents add silliness to the snappy jokes. Frequent sight gags are kid friendly, as are extra-credit gags occurring at the fringes of the screen. (L.M.)

Virtual Reality Production

Milwaukee Creative Media Professionals is a local group of artists, technicians and techies focused on film, video and digital work. They are hosting a session with Jeff Fitzsimmons, co-founder of Custom Reality Services. Starting as a videographer in the early-’90s Seattle grunge scene, Fitzsimmons moved on to guerilla marketing, voice technology and 3D imaging. He brings with him a pair of VR workstations and will discuss CRS’s 360 Video series for the New York Times and their Sundance-selected documentary, Across the Line. (David Luhrssen)

5:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, at Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St. The event is open to the public but reservations are suggested. Visit mkecmp.com.