Film Clips: Feb. 21, 2019

Fighting With My Family PG-13

This biographical story follows the career of a popular WWE wrestler. Born into a British family of small-time wrestlers, children Saraya (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden) are invited to audition for WWE coach Hutch (Vince Vaughn). Zak is rejected, but 13-year-old Saraya, renamed Paige, is assigned to backwater WWE territory. Her grueling workouts and training can’t prepare her for the WWE’s cutthroat realities, but she’s a hit with fans. A champion by 21, injuries forced Paige’s early retirement. “Office” co-creator (and this film’s director) Stephen Merchant wrote it as a comedy, but he recognizes that even a fixed fight is still a fight.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World PG

Hiccup (voice of Jay Baruchel), grown to a young adult, dotes on his dragon-companion, Toothless, and he has an evolving friendship with Astrid (America Ferrera). Thought to be the last member of his “night fury” dragon species, Toothless stumbles upon an alabaster female night fury, and sparks fly. Trouble arrives with evil poacher Grimmel (F. Murray Abraham) and his quest to exterminate every night fury dragon. Hiccup and Viking pals attack Grimmel’s pirate ship, planning to free the dragons from their cages. The film explores its characters’ potential love matches with grace and good humor.