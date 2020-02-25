Film Clips: Feb. 27, 2020

× Expand Image courtesy Universal Studios

While ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Once Were Brothers’ grace the big screen, a documentary about Sandy Hook, Midsummer in Newtown, will be shared by Skylight Music Theatre.

The Invisible Man (R)

Cutting-edge scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) becomes invisible in order to terrorize his non-compliant girlfriend, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss). This reboot of a popular concept (between six and a dozen films, depending on how liberally counted) is writer-director Leigh Whannell’s opportunity to elevate domestic abuse awareness. Seeing Cecilia strangled, beaten and tossed about by an unseen presence, leaves audiences feeling beaten to a pulp. Much more frightening—and infinitely more entertaining—are the handful of scenes showing Cecilia unaware she is being stalked. (Lisa Miller)

×

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (R)

Inspired by Robbie Robertson’s 2017 best-selling memoir, Testimony, this documentary seeks to illuminate what went very right, before going very wrong, with The Band, a seminal rock group from the ’60s and beyond. Director Daniel Roher uses photographs, archival footage and interviews, both past and present, to share Robertson’s version of events, now largely undisputed as only two Band members survive. Rock fans, as well as music history buffs, will find the story uplifting, familiar and melancholy upon learning that The Band was ultimately divided by drug use and personality conflicts. (L.M.)

×

Midsummer in Newtown (Not Rated)

Sandy Hook became synonymous with senseless murder (and lunatic conspiracy theorists) after a gunman killed 20 children in a grade school in 2012. In his documentary, Midsummer in Newtown, director Lloyd Kramer tries to show how the performing arts can heal the wounds. He focuses on a rock musical rendition of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream—and there’s a Milwaukee connection. Skylight Music Theatre’s artistic director Michael Unger conceived and directed the production. Kramer’s film follows the show from auditions through opening night. (David Luhrssen)

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Visit skylightmusictheatre.org for more information.