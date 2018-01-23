Film Clips: Jan. 25, 2018

× Expand Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE

The prototype for Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Lady Vanishes (1938) was Alfred Hitchcock’s final film before leaving Great Britain for Hollywood. Margaret Lockwood stars as a worldly Englishwoman, traveling home across a painted backdrop of Central Europe, when her traveling companion disappears from a moving train—and no one admits to have seen her. An adventure leavened with heavy doses of comedy and antique charm, The Lady Vanishes features a cast of characters—eccentric, sinister and mysterious—confined aboard a train with no way out. (David Luhrssen)

Presented by Focus Film Society, 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2648 N. Hackett Ave.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure PG-13

This third-and-final chapter of the dystopian YA series finds the young “Gladers” engaged in violent confrontations with soldiers, zombified humans and mechanized spiders. Having learned the WCKD Corporation is willfully sacrificing the Gladers in an attempt to cure a plague known as “The Flare,” most Gladers escape to freedom. However, to retrieve those of their friends still held captive, they must enter the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth. Director Wes Ball elevates the story with brisk pacing while downplaying James Dashner’s sillier plot twists (in his original YA novel, The Death Cure). The result markedly improves upon the second installment, giving the series a send-off the fans can appreciate. (Lisa Miller)