Film Clips: Jan. 4, 2018

I Am Not Your Negro PG-13

Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro is built around the notes James Baldwin, a brilliant essayist and novelist, assembled for a book he never completed on the lives (and deaths) of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King and Medgar Evers. Peck visually links Baldwin’s pessimism on American race relations with recent images from Ferguson and elsewhere. “I don’t think there is much hope,” Baldwin told talk show host Dick Cavett in a 1968 discussion at the film’s opening.

10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, at John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan.

Insidious: The Last Key PG-13

Lin Shaye makes her fourth appearance as parapsychologist Elise Rainier. This time she stalks a destructive entity haunting Elaine’s childhood home. Written by the Saw franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell, the writer appears in a supporting role, boasting black horn-rim glasses. Elaine quickly realizes she must venture into “The Further,” navigating the angry dead, if she means to rescue KeyFace’s recent victims. Director Adam Robitel uses under-lit sets to maximize the chill factor, so knit caps and mittens might be the order of the day. (Lisa Miller)

Molly’s Game R

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Moneyball), directs from his own script, flipping back and forth between several timelines. The story documents the rise and fall of real-life big money poker hostess Molly Bloom, and is adapted from her memoir. Jessica Chastain channels the “Madam of Poker” as she studies her craft, earning the trust of her celebrity clientele, before falling into drug abuse herself. The identities of her celebrity clientele are disguised here, but Bloom has revealed Ben Affleck as the ideal patron and Tobey Maguire as the worst because the latter was a terrible loser, and a bully. (L.M.)