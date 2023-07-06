Film Clips: July 6, 2023

× Expand Photo © Angel Studios 'Sound of Freedom' film still Jim Caviezel in 'Sound of Freedom'

Insidious: The Red Door

(In Theaters July 7)

This franchise’s PG-13 films are known for generating ghastly goosebumps and can’t-look thrills. Having cast top-notch actors, creator Leigh Whannell makes the noteworthy contribution with his alternate universe called “The Further.” This odious realm houses malevolent spirits and exists on an astral plane few can access. In chapter five, a direct sequel to Chapter 2, both “The Further” and the Lambert family return. Patrick Wilson (who also directs this installment) and Rose Byrne reprise their roles as married couple Josh and Renai. Their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins), possessed as a child, is presumed demon-free when he begins college. Since the memories of Dalton and his father were wiped clean of past possessions and visits to “The Further,” 10 years ago, Dalton is frightened when demon spirits infiltrate his artistic creations. Josh’s efforts to protect his son necessitate new trips to “The Further,” where battles ensue with a truly insidious assortment of spirits. Said to be the franchise’s final installment, an Insidious spin-off series is planned. No matter what they say, I predict we’ll be further possessed by a chapter six.

Invaders from Mars

(Ignite Films/MVD Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Fans of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City will recognize that film’s DNA in Invaders from Mars (1953). The boy protagonist, David, is a Junior StarGazer, glued to his telescope and spotting something he wasn’t meant to see. “Gee whiz!” he exclaims when he spots a flying saucer from his bedroom window.

And then the authority figures in his life—dad, the cops, mom—lose their personalities and become gruff and hollow, soulless in a word. The alien mind control theme was taken up with far greater sophistication in Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), but Invaders from Mars presents it from a child’s perspective, inspiring a generation of Baby Boom directors (John Carpenter, Steven Spielberg). The film would have looked better in black and white (the colorization is sickly), but director William Cameron Menzies’ endows the painted backdrops of UFO’s landing site with a fairytale sensibility, and the surreal police station is intentionally overwhelming for a small boy. The new release is restored from the original camera negative and is probably the best it’s looked since ‘50s drive-in days. The package includes an informative booklet plus several bonus interviews and mini documentaries. (David Luhrssen)

Joy Ride

(In Theaters July 7)

This road-trip comedy features a quartet of Asian-American actresses. The R-Rated film is directed by Adele Lim, who co-wrote the script. Audrey (Ashley Park), was adopted by Caucasian parents and raised in the U.S. Now a young corporate attorney, her company sends Audrey to Beijing to close a deal. Audrey is presumed to know all things Chinese, but rather than admit she knows nothing, Audrey brings along her childhood friend Lolo (Sherry Cola), as translator. It’s a questionable decision because Lolo is a free spirit who creates whimsical, sexual sculptures. Joining the duo is Lolo’s cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), and Audrey’s college pal Kat (Stephanie Hsu). Deadeye is a K-pop disciple, looking for other K-poppers. Kat is a beloved Beijing actress, engaged to her uptight TV show costar Clarence (Desmond Chiam). Audrey’s desire to find her Chinese birth mother, places all four women in a series of strange and challenging situations. The screenplay exhibits a fresh take on girls being unexpectedly raunchy, bitchy and confused. The film premiered at the SXSW festival, and has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Lisa Miller)

Sound of Freedom

(In Theaters July 4)

Among the world’s most heinous organized crime syndicates are illicit arms dealers, drug dealers and sex traffickers. Tim Ballard (portrayed here by Jim Caviezel) is a real-life Utah Mormon who spent 12-years as a Department of Homeland Security agent. Ballard helped arrest around 300 child pornographers, but Ballard was haunted by the vision of children who frequently went unrescued.

He quit his job to found and lead “Operation Underground Railroad,” a private, nonprofit organization. With many trafficked children stashed in foreign countries, Ballard’s privately-owned group could skirt the constraints associated with U.S. diplomacy. He and his cohorts have concocted numerous stings, sometimes criticized as risky operations. This docudrama details the circumstances that led Ballard to create “Operation Underground Railroad,” a decade ago. Mira Sorvino appears as Ballard’s supportive wife while Bill Camp plays an American expat helping Ballard navigate foreign terrain. Writer-director Alejandro Monteverde delivers a PG-13 film that illuminates methods sex traffickers favor to manipulate and kidnap unwary children. While “message” movies aren’t always entertaining, Caviezel makes Ballard’s personal journey engrossing. (Lisa Miller)

Still the Water

(Film Movement DVD)

The waves crash across the shore, the full moon comes and goes and despite their cellphones, the villagers on a remote Japanese island continue to order their lives by nature’s rhythms. They catch their dinner in the ocean and occasionally kill their goats for food. Japanese director Naomi Kawase’s Still the Water (2014) is a coming-of-age story set amidst the shamanism of nocturnal rituals set to a beating drum. The protagonist, Kaito, is sullen and 16; his classmate Kyoto is bright and breaks the silence by making the first moves in this lullingly beautiful exploration of awareness, love, death, fate and randomness. (David Luhrssen)