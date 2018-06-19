Film Clips: June 21, 2018

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom PG-13

Dinosaurs still roam the abandoned Jurassic World island, but their existence is threatened by imminent volcanic eruption. Tasked to rescue the reptiles, Claire and dino wrangler Owen (Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, respectively) arrive as saviors—a job that prompts blaming one another for their failed romance. Disaster porn ensues as they, along with a handful scientists and a military escort, are stalked by the very animals they intend to save. Owen reunites with Blue, the velociraptor he trained to follow his commands, but new dino hybrid predators seem to materialize from thin air. James Cromwell and Rafe Spall appear as wealthy businessmen planning to auction the lizards to the highest bidder, while Jeff Goldblum (the only actor-character from the original Jurassic Park) returns as the cautionary voice everyone continues to ignore at their peril. (Lisa Miller)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? PG-13

Every day for decades, Fred Rogers (1928-2003) hung up his blazer, took off his penny loafers, donned sweater and deck shoes and talked to children. And yes, he listened. Sometimes he spoke face to face, sometimes through sock puppets, prompting a dialogue that may have influenced millions of impressionable viewers. But how? Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a fascinating and moving documentary constructed from interviews, archival TV footage and imaginative animation as it explores the story behind the long-running children’s TV show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” It was a place where difficult issues were presented to children, but where the answer to every question was love. Rogers would certainly be saddened by the present-day society of gridlock, irrational rage, uncomprehending idiocy and bullying from the presidential bully pulpit. (David Luhrssen)