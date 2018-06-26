Film Clips: June 28, 2018

Sicario: Day of the Soldado R

With sicario meaning hitman and soldado meaning soldier, the title says a lot about the nature of this sequel. Insightfully scripted by Taylor Sheridan, Sicario: Day of the Soldado’s story envisions Mexican drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the U.S. border. The CIA responds by attempting to create a war between Mexican drug lords. Federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) orders Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) to kidnap one crime boss’ teenage daughter (Isabela Moner), and stash her in a remote, isolated location. Shifting objectives test Alejandro’s resolve as he and Graver struggle to calculate what ends justify what means.

Uncle Drew PG-13

Planning to cash in on a $100,000 grand prize, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is determined to field a team for the annual Rucker Classic street ball tournament. He recruits old Uncle Drew (Kyrie Irving), who insists on choosing the team’s members. Drew’s shag-carpeted orange van is pressed into service for a cross-state road trip meant to pluck elderly players from nursing homes and menial jobs. To portray septuagenarians, Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber and others don shamelessly bad wigs, facial hair and facial prosthetics that, thankfully, don’t interfere with their game. Sadly, the seniors’ comeback aspirations are all too frequently benched in favor of Dax’s dull romantic crushes.