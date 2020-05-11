Film Clips: May 11, 2020

Scoob! (Streaming on Fandango, May 15th)

Warner Bros. began doggedly pushing the "Scooby-Doo" crew after its 1996 acquisition of Hanna-Barbera Productions. Intended to reboot the franchise, this story-line offers a meet-cute depiction of how Shaggy Rogers (voiced by Will Forte) and Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) became partners. Soon, the pair are joined by their friends, Velma, Fred and Daphne (Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, respectively), in forming a team of mystery investigators. "Scooby-Doo" leaves behind both the cartoon and live-action realms in favor of plasticine computer animation. The story casts Dick Dastardly (intoned by Jason Isaacs) and his canine cohort Muttley as the villains, attempting to bring down the world by "dogpocalypse." Warner Bros.'s marketing campaign includes the April 7 release of a novel based on the film instead of the short coloring book it deserves.

The Wrong Missy (Streaming on Netflix, May 13)

This one-joke, date-movie casts David Spade as corporate drone Tim Morris. Hoping that his dream-girl, Missy (Molly Sims), will polish his lackluster company image, Morris texts her an invite to the annual Caribbean company retreat. He's thrilled when she accepts, unaware he's actually texted a different Missy (Lauren Lapkus), whom he once accompanied on a blind-date-from-Hell. The film's legion problems begin with 56-year-old spade attempting to play 20 years younger but coming across as lecherous instead. Reflecting the mentality of the Adam Sandler and his Happy Gilmore Productions company behind this comedy, it settles for over-the-top sight gags and vulgar juvenile humor.