Film Clips: Norm of the North and Ride Along 2

Norm of the North 3D PG

Characterizing Norm as a cute, verbose polar bear (voice of Rob Schneider), this animated film finds the talking bear traveling to the Big Apple with a trio of comical lemmings in tow. Norm is on a quest to stop unnamed developers, headquartered in New York City, from building proposed Arctic luxury condominiums. Once in the city, Norm becomes the mascot of a corporation that puts him and the lemmings up in a glamorous high rise. Showers are Norm’s new favorite activity until he discovers that his benefactors are part of the evil corporation whose condo construction he’s determined to stop. We also learn that polar bears and lemmings appreciate bodily function gags as much as the next kiddie flick character. (Lisa Miller)

Ride Along 2 PG-13

In this Ride Along sequel, newly graduated Atlanta cop Ben (Kevin Hart) is engaged to the sister of James (Ice Cube), the cop he teamed up with in the first film. James finds Ben annoying when the pair is assigned to help the Miami P.D. bust drug kingpin Antonio Pope (Benjamin Bratt). A few physical sight gags aside, it’s hard to find laughs in even the trailer of this noisy, chaotic buddy-flick comedy. Critics dubbed the 2014 original a “fail,” but the film, made for a budget-conscious $25 million, grossed $153 million. Those numbers are sequel bait. (L.M.)