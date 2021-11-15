Film Clips: Nov. 15, 2021

Chernobyl 1986 (Capelight Blu-ray)

In 1986 the Soviet nuclear power plant at Chernobyl exploded in one of history’s great humanmade disasters. Chernobyl 1986 is a contemporary Russian dramatization “inspired by true events” in the best Hollywood fashion. A turbulent tale of romance and reckless youth folds into the story whose early scenes suggest John Hughes. If not for the Cyrillic signage and red flags, it even looks like ‘80s America. When the fireball rises over the plant, the courage of first responders takes center stage. The insidious effects of radiation are well handled. (David Luhrssen)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (In theaters Nov. 19)

This next generation sequel is directed by Jason Reitman, who rehashes the major events from Ghostbusters, the 1984 film directed by his father, Ivan Reitman. The screenplay introduces Callie (Carrie Coon) and her teens, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). The daughter and grandchildren of Dr. Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis), they move to the small town of Summerville to settle Spengler’s estate.

Trevor and Phoebe discover Grandad’s hidden basement and its connection to ghosts locked away 37-years ago. The kids also find the original ghostbuster equipment, useful to battle a monster-ghost onslaught. Summer school teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) helps the teens, though the actor’s main role is delivering the film’s zingy one-liners and insuring that its funny moments remain just that. Slightly over two hours long, the first hour sets up a reveal of numerous frightening, and a few hilarious ghosts. (Lisa Miller)

The Hidden Life of Trees (Capelight Blu-ray)

Germany was once covered in forest and the deep woods have always exerted a mystical fascination among its people. German forester Peter Wohlleben gained international attention for his theory that forests are communities of mutual assistance: the trees defer to each other to ensure that all receive sunlight and feed each other through networks of inter-tangled roots. In this documentary, Wohlleben makes it clear that he’s fine with careful harvesting of trees while urging the preservation of old growth forests which result from centuries of growth. (David Luhrssen)

King Richard (In theaters Nov. 19)

Before they were born, Richard Williams (Will Smith, who also produces), envisioned his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) becoming tennis champions. Supporting his family on a modest security guard salary, Richard’s 78-page manifesto earns his wife’s (Aunjanue Ellis) support. His plan includes early training on Compton’s gang-ridden public tennis courts. Securing the best free coaching for his daughters presents a long, difficult battle, but after succeeding, Richard doesn’t hesitate to impose his vision over that of their coach’s. The emergence of Venus on the circuit, Serena in her wake, and their father’s philandering, are addressed, but something’s missing. During its 2-hour-20-minute runtime, we see Richard’s methods and ambition, but the film doesn’t let us all the way in. (Lisa Miller)

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away (Streaming on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play)

Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lyott was an Irishman with an Afro, a multiracial child growing up black in ‘50s Dublin. According to his uncle, interviewed in this documentary, he had to fight during his weeks in school before being accepted. Irish legendry and American cowboy lore became part of his repertoire. But most of all, he drew from his own life.

Filmmaker Emer Reynolds interviewed family, bandmates and other musicians (including Adam Clayton), assembling a picture of a shy lad who learned to be a showman. Lynott was capable of poetry; he was the smart, sensitive hard rocker whose band never kept a consistent sound. “Dancing in the Moonlight” was jazz accented, “The Boys are Back in Town” was a rock anthem and “Whiskey in a Jar” a rock arrangement of Irish folk. Songs for While I’m Away should encourage renewed appreciation for Thin Lizzy. (David Luhrssen)