Film Clips: Sept. 18, 2018

Fahrenheit 11/9 R

In his latest film, Michael Moore declares our democracy to be in danger. Donald Trump is likened to Adolf Hitler, but Moore perceives a systemic problem. Traveling to his own hometown of Flint, Mich., the director follows the maneuvering by Gov. Rick Snyder to protect the corporate interests responsible for causing contaminated drinking water. Moore also supplies evidence that Barack Obama participated in covering up the contamination. Calling for grassroots action to preserve our freedoms, Moore correctly points out that the struggle to protect our rights never ends.

The House With a Clock in its Walls PG

When 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his eccentric uncle, Jonathan (Jack Black), he learns his uncle is actually a warlock residing in a magical, creaky mansion. Lewis’ uncle’s neighbor is a good witch (Cate Blanchett) helping to investigate an evil clock hidden somewhere in Jonathan’s home. While learning the basics of spell-casting, Lewis accidentally conjures the spirits of the home’s previous owners (Kyle MacLachlan and Renee Elise Goldsberry) who are seeking to destroy the world. Filled with comical moments, this film aptly taps into Halloween themes. It is adapted from the first of a 12-book juvenile series created by John Bellairs. The story contrasts Lewis’ efforts to lead a normal life while learning the magical arts.

Life Itself R

While in college, Will and Abby (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) fall madly in love. They marry and have a child. Then, Abby leaves Will. He is a broken man. Annette Bening appears as Dr. Cait Morris, Will’s therapist, and Bob Dylan’s “Time Out of Mind” album provides commentary. Another of the film’s four storylines follows Will and Abby’s daughter, Dylan (Olivia Cooke), and the people she meets when traveling in Spain. It’s the setting for a love triangle that includes Antonio Banderas portraying a wealthy landowner. Eventually, the story returns to New York, closing the circle with a tragic event. Contrived and overly sentimental, the characters talk and talk, but we learn little of value.