Film Clips: Sept. 28, 2017

American Made

Based on events transforming commercial pilot Barry Seal into a CIA gunrunner during the Reagan era, this fast-paced film does little to reveal the person behind its protagonist. Tom Cruise plays Seal, whose duties prompt daring interactions with the Medellin drug cartel and the Contras (among others). Cruise’s intensity slips nicely into his character’s favorite aviator shades. Although we can only guess at Seal’s reasons for “risking it all,” we are cajoled by this stylish probe of recent history. (Lisa Miller)

Flatliners PG-13

In the 1990 original film, Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, Oliver Platt and William Baldwin played medical students experiencing death firsthand by stopping their hearts, then restarting them several minutes later. Unknowingly, each student inadvertently opens a portal to disturbing paranormal encounters. In this sequel, Dr. Courtney Holmes (Ellen Page) leads a new batch of students on the same near-death quest. Although special effects have improved over the nearly three decades since the original film, the novelty factor that died with the first film is virtually impossible to resurrect. (L.M.)

“A Celebration of Art in Cinema”

Filmmaker and radio personality Cindy Mich fills West Allis’ Inspiration Studios this week for a mini film festival called “A Celebration of Art in Cinema.” The two-day event begins on Wednesday and features designated block hours divided up by genre: science fiction, drama and horror. The festival also includes a handful of feature films, including the premiere screening of The Man in the Red Bandana, a documentary highlighting the heroic actions of a 24-year-old man who tragically died while saving lives at the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. For aspiring filmmakers, a writers’ and directors’ panel is being held Wednesday evening, with industry insiders giving their tips on how to succeed in the film world. (Brian Boyle)

1:30-11:30 p.m., Sept. 27-28, at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. For more information, visit cin4251.wixsite.com, inspirationstudiosgallery.com or call 414-587-3474.