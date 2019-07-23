Film Clips: July 25, 2019

× Expand Andrew Cooper 2488029 - ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Brad Pitt (L) and Leonardo DiCaprio credit: Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood R

It's Hollywood in 1969, and former western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is desperate for a good role. Dalton is kept company by Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), his longtime stunt double and good buddy. Great chemistry between this duo arises from their thoughtful, nuanced characterizations. Dalton agrees to film a spaghetti western and Booth meets Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) on the set of TV’s “Green Hornet.” Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) becomes Dalton’s neighbor around the time that he and Booth visit the dilapidated Spahn Movie Ranch, now housing the Manson family. As events unfold, Tarantino rewrites history but leaves room for killing aplenty—thereby keeping his most important promise to viewers.