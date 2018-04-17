Home Movies/Now Streaming: Apr. 19-25, 2018

Heartworn Highways Revisited

In 1976 indie filmmaker James Szalapski documented Nashville’s “outlaw country” scene with Heartworn Highways. Forty years on, director Wayne Price visits a new generation of musicians directly descended from that earlier era. Heartworn Highways Revisited catches them at home, at rehearsal and on stage, their music infused with steel guitars and fiddles but with a sensibility close to ’60s folk. They don’t hang around with the men in big white hats who dominate commercial country music.

Consenting Adults

Kevin Kline starred and Kevin Spacey was a relative unknown at the time of Consenting Adults (1992). Alan J. Pakula (Klute) directed this pulpy story of wife swapping gone seriously wrong. Kline plays the safe-as-it-gets professional who falls in with a charming neighbor, Spacey, a fast-talker who—the viewer soon suspects—is a sociopath. And then it gets really twisted. In light of recent revelations, Spacey’s oily-sinister performance may have been the role of his life.

Ruby Gentry

King Vidor had a 40-year career in Hollywood, beginning in the silent era and lasting through the 1950s. One of his last movies, Ruby Gentry (1952), was a muggy Southern story of class enmity recast around one thing: showing off the sexy curves of Jennifer Jones. She plays a low-cast vixen struggling to rise. Charleton Heston co-stars as her hunky lust-interest and Karl Malden plays his usual role as a decent but ineffectual man.

Bad Company

A private firm staffed by ex-intelligence operatives—whose clients include major American corporations and foreign governments—seeking to influence events through bribery, blackmail and manipulating the truth? It sounded like fantasy in 1995 when Bad Company was released. Now it’s headline news. Laurence Fishburne, Ellen Barkin and Frank Langella play agents who operate as cool under pressure as a Miles Davis solo. The settings are hard and labyrinthine and the sex is cold, calculated and gratuitous.

