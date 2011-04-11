Absolutely Incredible

With their peculiar powers and wacky garb, many superheroes are already so funny that making their derring-do any funnier is a task worthy of Superman. But with The Incredibles, Pixar Animation Studio (Toy Story) produced a story brimming with humor as well as significance.

The 2004 film, just out on a Blu-ray/DVD package with commentary tracks, lovingly sends-up of the genre in glorious Pixar style. While the animation is kinetic and state of the art, the true worth of any Pixar film is in the screenplay. Even the most lumbering animated comedy from competing studios contains the requisite pop culture references to keep adults amused, but with The Incredibles, the Pixar crew shows an insider's understanding of the genre they are spoofing and the culture surrounding it. The plight of its superheroes is also a vehicle for social satire. Is there room for extraordinary abilities and true heroism in a culture of conformity and mediocrity?

Crucial to the plot of the film is the idea of superheroes forced into retirement and "normal" lives by ambulance-chasing lawsuits, a fickle public, mealy-mouthed politicians and a sensation-seeking media. Mr. Incredible takes an unpleasant job as an insurance adjuster for a horrible, profit-mad firm. His wife, Elastigirl, becomes a homemaker. Of course, the kids inherent the propensity for being tremendous.

Along with its attractive retro-future look, The Incredibles is fast, fun and meaningful, with dialogue running circles around the hackwork of most Hollywood live action flicks.