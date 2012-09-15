Afternoons in the Park

×

GerardDepardieu plays Germain, a shambling misfit written off in his small town asnot too bright. One day, while in the park feeding the pigeons (he knows eachby name), Germain encounters Margueritte, a bright 90something (GiseleCasadesus) who introduces him to the joy of reading. My Afternoons with Margueritteis a delightful French comedy stiffened by small doses of tragedy. The smart,articulate screenplay examines aging, the effects of a bad childhood (shown inclever flashbacks), the power of books to light the imagination and thepossibility of changing direction—even when well along in life. My Afternoonswith Margueritte is out on Blu-ray and DVD.