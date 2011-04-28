Apocalypse Then

War documentaries run a dime a dozen, but “Apocalypse: World War II” is among the more interesting recent titles. The six-part series, originally shown on the Smithsonian Channel, has been released on Blu-ray and DVD.

History is always controversial and the writers of “Apocalypse” step into at least one crossfire. They take the position that the Holocaust wasn't on the Nazi agenda from the beginning of the regime but was improvised in response to circumstances after Europe fell to German armies. They should have mentioned that many scholars disagree. Otherwise, the narration is succinct and revealing, giving just enough background and telling details.

In a doubtful decision, much of the footage has been colorized, yet the value of the images is in their rarity and ability to show the meaning of life during wartime. The producers located troves of seldom if ever seen footage, much of it showing the unexpected in the midst of catastrophe. A drag show by French soldiers at the Maginot Line and a peace protest by British fascists are just a few of the more startling impressions.

Perhaps the most astonishing sequence involves Herman Goering, the corpulent Luftwaffe commander, visiting conquered Prague along with Hitler. Like a politician working the streets, he was all smiles and even pressed candy into the mouths of children.