Back on Wall Stree

Since Oliver Stone and Michael Douglas are revisiting old stomping grounds with this fall’s sequel to Wall Street, it’s no surprise that the 1988 original has been reissued again on DVD (with a bonus disc of extras). Wall Street has held up well—and not just because it’s a well made movie. Except for the profuse size of Gordon Gekko’s mobile phone and the length of women’s skirts, little seems to have changed. The Gekkos of this world reigned ascendant in the ‘00s, driving the world to the edge of economic abyss in their reckless pursuit of profit. The great irony of Wall Street was that Stone’s morality tale actually inspired a generation of over-caffeinated financial wizards who took Gekko’slogan, “greed is good,” as their mantra. As with most of Stone’s films, Wall Street is entertaining, thoughtful and ethical.