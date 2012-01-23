Butch Cassidy II

Spanish director Mateo Gil\'s <em>Blackthorn</em> (2011) is a sequel of sorts to the end-game western classic <em>Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid</em>, but unless you read the reviews before seeing the movie, the connection will dawn slowly. And that\'s not a bad thing. <em>Blackthorn</em> stars Sam Shepard in an understated performance as the onetime American outlaw Butch Cassidy, living quietly in a remote corner of 1920s Bolivia raising horses, banking his money and dreaming of going home before he dies. <em>Blackthorn </em>plods along at times like a tired horse and is dusted with a saccharine, unnecessary soundtrack. But at its best moments, the film is a character study of a wrongdoer with a conscience, fleeing outlaws and the law across a wasteland of duplicity. <em>Blackthorn</em> is out on Blu-ray and DVD.