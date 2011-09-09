The Civil War's Great Battles, Great Generals

Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee have entered American mythology as a pair of chivalrous opponents in the most horrific conflict in the nation's history, the Civil War. The 150th anniversary of the war's start in 1861 has prompted a rash of documentaries. The A&E Channel has been the source of at least two, “Gettysburg” and “Lee & Grant.” Both will be out on DVD (and a DVD/Blu-ray combo) on Sept. 20.

“Gettysburg” is more interesting cinematically—its executive producers are Tony and Ridley Scott, after all. But before watching their account of one of the war's pivotal battles, it might be good to view “Lee & Grant.” Lee, the Confederate commander at Gettysburg, lost his greatest battle at the same time when Grant won his most important victory against the South at Vicksburg. The program, built around interviews with historians and biographers as well as the usual CG-canon balls in slow motion, isn't exaggerating too much by painting the two opponents as the war's crucial men. If Lee had been a better general, perhaps the South could have dealt the North a demoralizing blow. If Grant had been a lesser general, the war might have dragged on until the South emerged as an independent nation.

Both were sound officers, but while everyone expected Lee to shine, Grant's ascent was one of the war's great surprises. Unlike Lee, who excelled at West Point, Grant was an indifferent cadet and had resigned from the army amid rumors of hard drinking. However, once he returned to service, he proved not only bold, but also audacious. Lee was the author of many empty victories and one is forced to wonder if his success was duo to the parade of incapable Northern generals he faced in the war's first years.

Of course, the battlefield was never entirely level. The North benefited from an industrial economy and the ability to keep the South bottled up by a naval blockade. Although “Lee & Grant: would have benefited from a closer look at the larger strategic and moral issues, it's an informative and entertaining primer on two of the Civil war's most-remembered leaders.