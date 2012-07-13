Dark Knight Music

No doubt: <em>The Dark Knight Rises </em>is one of the year\'s most widely anticipated movies. And in the final weeks before release, the soundtrack CD for the last episode in Christopher Nolan\'s Batman trilogy has surfaced. The music, composed by Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer, sets the mood and the moodno surpriseis dark. Zimmer favors deep bass rumbles and roiling orchestral strings; the more hurried rhythms are solemnly joyless and the peaks of intensity suggest nothing less than a man keeping his footing on a high ledge, overlooking troubled Gotham City.