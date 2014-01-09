Fred Astaire Sings

Fred Astaire is probably the most famous dancer of the last century, rivaled only by his sometime partner, Ginger Rogers. Astaire’s acting was often an excuse for him to break into dance; his singing was a restrained counterpoint to all that exuberant motion.

The Early Years at RKO , released by TCM and Sony Music Masterworks, collects Astaire’s vocal performances from his 1933-1938 motion pictures on two CDs. Although he lacked the warm endearing tone of Bing Crosby or the world-embracing range of Frank Sinatra, he was a stylist in his own right and was often given first crack at newly composed numbers that became part of the Great American Songbook. Astaire was at home with light lyrics (“No Strings”) but could also register the ache of yearning (“Night and Day”) and romantic satisfaction (“Cheek to Cheek”).

Audible on some numbers are those nimble feet, making jaunty rhythms with the taps on his shoes.