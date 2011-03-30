Good Ingredients

Food should taste good but much of what's produced on factory farms is all fat and no flavorexcept for the salt and sugar added in compensation. The documentary Ingredients (out on DVD) focuses on the thought that organic (or at least more natural) farming is healthier for us and more enjoyable at dinnertime.

The proliferation of agribusiness fueled by chemical fertilizers has led to higher yields, cheaper food and a culture of convenience. It hasn't improved the quality of meat and produce. Director Robert Bates interviews farmers, chefs and consumers in the growing network of activists championing all things locally grown, seasonal and naturally produced. Aside from the benefits to our health, the grow-local movement is also good for the environment. Agribusiness devours huge quantities of petroleum products for shipping and packaging. Ingredients offers a long list of talking points in favor of changing our habits of eating.