Hawaii Five-O's End Run

<p> Whether Kojak or Columbo, most of the TV detectives we remember from the '70s had colorful personalities. They were characters. And then there was McGarrett, the commander of an elite squad in “Hawaii Five-O”a brittle man who strictly adhered to the statute book. His occasional efforts at humorous banter with colleagues rang hollow. And yet, McGarrett was at the center of one of the longest running cop shows ever. </p> <p>The series had many directors and writers, and underwent its ups and downs, but ended on a relatively high note. The new five-disc set, “Hawaii Five-O: The Twelfth and Final Season,” finds many of the familiar supporting characters gone, replaced by fresh faces sleuthing under the indefatigable McGarrett. Surprisingly, the stories were often strong and more inventive than in preceding seasons. Issues of race were an undercurrent, along with the recurring attempts by the local Mob (the Kumu) to seize control of unions and corrupt the justice system. </p> <p>McGarrett (played by Jack Lord) was never particularly compelling, but the scenery and milieu were always arresting to the eye and provided a unique context for its trouble-in-paradise scenarios. McGarrett thwarted criminals every week, but the masterminds often slipped from his iron graspprobably giving the show an added lease on the public's interest at the time it was first aired. </p>