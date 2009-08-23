“I Love Lucy” was an unforgettable facet of pop culture in the 1950s; less remembered is Lucille Ball’s career in the ‘60s and ‘70s. “Here’s Lucy” was her popular latter-day comedy series, running on CBS from 1968-1974. Season one is out on DVD. A recurring theme of “Here’s Lucy” was the amicable generation gap between Ball’s single-mom character and her children, played by her real-life kids, Lucy Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr. The series’ writers strained to “dig” the new era, but their efforts were more entertaining in those years for the Greatest Generation than the Counterculture. What worked best was the interplay between the irrepressible Ball and her unctuously funny foil, Gale Gordon. With comic timing, Gordon played her grumpy boss, a pompous tightwad from plutocracy’s old school. “Here’s Lucy” also featured an amusing parade of guest stars from Ball’s own era, including Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason and Vivian Vance.