Mannix: The Final Chapter

JoeMannix was in the top tier of ‘70s TV detectives. Mike Connors played theruggedly handsome, unflappable man with a cool pad, black galFriday (groundbreaking in those years), a two-door Chevy and a gun concealedunder his loud plaid sport coat. The long-running “Mannix” series had allthe characteristics of the era, including cool split-screen action images underthe credits and a dynamic Lalo Schifrin theme, whose shifting jazz texturesencapsulated the title character’s personality contrasts. He was hard as steel,yet sympathetic.

Thesix-disc DVD set “Mannix: The Final Season” covers 1974-1975 and pits the P.I.against a corrupt music mogul (a parody of Phil Spector?), a homicidal DJ(played by a sweaty Larry Storch) along with the usual psychotic war veteransand ruthless drug dealers. Famous guest stars include gossip columnist RonaBarrett, playing herself in an episode involving Hollywood intrigue. Leatherytough, Mannix was a detective who survived every blow except networkcancellation after eight seasons.